Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426,789 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Mastercard worth $1,102,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after acquiring an additional 321,980 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

