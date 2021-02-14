Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 14th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SUTNY stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

