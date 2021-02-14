Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 129,511 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.06% of Zillow Group worth $621,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $197.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,165.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $1,207,068.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 526,738 shares of company stock worth $59,742,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

