Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 721,843 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.90% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $581,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

