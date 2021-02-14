Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329,976 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 101,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of SEA worth $463,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

SEA stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $281.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

