Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055,336 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136,089 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Adobe worth $1,027,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $498.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

