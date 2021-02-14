Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 174,208 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Broadcom worth $630,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $486.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $487.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

