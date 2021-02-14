Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,872,207 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,872,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Intel worth $757,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

