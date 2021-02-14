Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 200,103 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200,103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Costco Wholesale worth $560,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $352.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.33 and its 200 day moving average is $360.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

