Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 251,265 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Eli Lilly and worth $525,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $207.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

