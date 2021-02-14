Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,757,850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,526,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,757,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Pfizer worth $718,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Asset Management raised its position in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

