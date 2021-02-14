Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 557,977 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 557,977 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of The Home Depot worth $1,029,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 199,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

