Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 698,629 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 698,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of NIKE worth $763,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

