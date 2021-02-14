Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 776,839 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,071,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 776,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Chevron worth $597,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after buying an additional 304,543 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

