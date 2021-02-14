Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 793,587 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Philip Morris International worth $406,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

PM stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

