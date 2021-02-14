Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553,084 shares during the period. Square accounts for 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Square worth $1,210,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Square by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $273.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.