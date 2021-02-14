Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Intuit worth $504,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $413.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $414.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

