Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the January 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $67,065.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Summer Infant has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

