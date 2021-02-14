Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

