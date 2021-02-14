SUN (SUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.92 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One SUN token can now be purchased for about $17.36 or 0.00035438 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $81.92 million and approximately $59.70 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,719,973 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.