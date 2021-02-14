Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.62.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 410,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Suncor Energy by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after buying an additional 2,245,398 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.