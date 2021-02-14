Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $83.68. 3,005,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,317,591 shares of company stock worth $89,963,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

