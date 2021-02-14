Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $40.62 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $40.62 million and $8.96 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.09 or 0.03709870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,648,327 coins and its circulating supply is 306,812,213 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

