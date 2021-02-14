SuperCoin (SUPER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $103,408.47 and $165.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,095,465 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

