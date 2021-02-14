Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 14th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SUPGF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

