Surevest LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.