SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $15.37 or 0.00031481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $498.01 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.40 or 0.00989810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00051812 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.01 or 0.05247974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 195,902,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.