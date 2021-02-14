suterusu Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded 45% higher against the dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,760,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

