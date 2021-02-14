SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $506.50 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

