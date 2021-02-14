Swap Price Tops $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 211% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $520,035.47 and $1,560.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00271495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00085900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00089798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098818 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00185256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.68 or 0.89309320 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,466,634 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.