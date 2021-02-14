Swarm Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Swarm has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $61,234.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 78.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.