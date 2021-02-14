Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00279219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00091775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00082323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00087732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.13 or 0.92614070 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059945 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,245,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,740,268 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.