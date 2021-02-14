Swerve (SWRV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.58 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Swerve has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $25.58 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00190732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.90 or 0.85951377 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,245,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,740,268 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

