Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.83 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded up 165.9% against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

