Swipe Price Reaches $2.40 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004918 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $206.11 million and approximately $448.07 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00985165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.25 or 0.05251552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.