Swiss National Bank Buys 51,200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.50% of Gilead Sciences worth $366,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.