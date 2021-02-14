Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $449,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

