Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Broadcom worth $672,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $487.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

