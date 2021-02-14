Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of International Business Machines worth $454,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

IBM stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

