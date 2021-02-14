Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of The Boeing worth $433,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $347.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

