Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Stryker worth $368,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

