Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Intuitive Surgical worth $361,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

