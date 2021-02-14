Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of McDonald’s worth $742,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

