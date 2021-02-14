Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152,400 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Walmart worth $874,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 91.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

