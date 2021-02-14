Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,729,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 475,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Cisco Systems worth $748,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.