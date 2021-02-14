Swiss National Bank Has $1.99 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,986,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

