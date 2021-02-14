Swiss National Bank Has $406.57 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,433,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $406,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

