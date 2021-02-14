Swiss National Bank Has $458.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Lowe’s Companies worth $458,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.