Swiss National Bank Has $516.09 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 436,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Oracle worth $516,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,625,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,180,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 119,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 48,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

