Swiss National Bank Has $610.87 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Danaher worth $610,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher stock opened at $245.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

